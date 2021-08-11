Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Berserk Chapter 364 Preview Surfaces Online

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of anime lost a legend when the news broke that the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, had passed earlier this year of heart complications, but it seems as if the last chapter of the dark manga franchise, Chapter 363, was far from the last. With the publishers of the series, Young Animal, revealing that a new chapter was set to arrive later this year, a preview for the upcoming installment by Miura has found its way online, giving fans a glimpse into what could be the last time that we see Guts, Casca, and their fellow warriors.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kentaro Miura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Young Animal#Casca#The Band Of The Hawk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Reddit
Related
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's First Key Visual Surfaces Online

With only a few days left before the arrival of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure streaming event that will focus on the next season of the anime, Stone Ocean, it seems that the first key visual from Part Six of the anime adaptation has found its way online. While the visual once again gives us a new look at the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, it also gives us the chance to see what her friends will look like in the television series, including the new spin on the Stardust Crusader that will be making a return to lend his offspring a hand.
ComicsAnime News Network

Kentarou Miura's Berserk Manga Gets New Chapter

The magazine will be a "memorial" issue to Miura, and will also have a special "Messages to Kentarou Miura" booklet and a poster of "famous scenes" from the manga. Miura passed away on May 6 due to acute aortic dissection. He was 54. Since the announcement of Miura's passing, creators in Japan and throughout the world have offered their condolences.
Video GamesGamespot

Trailer For Canceled Duke Nukem Begins Game Surfaces Online

Footage for a canceled Duke Nukem game dating back to 2008 has appeared online. Back in the late 2000s, Borderlands developer Gearbox was looking to create a game that would have been an origin story for Duke Nukem, hiring animation studio Janimation to create a mock-up trailer for Duke Nukem Begins.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Surprises With Kakashi vs. Kashin Koji Clash

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations surprised with a clash between Kakashi Hatake and Kashin Koji with the newest episode of the series! The anime is currently making its way through the Otsustsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga, and while the latest string of episodes have featured stories unique to the anime, they have also resulted in some brand new takes on the original Kawaki saga that fans did not expect. The newest episode takes this one step further as the mysterious Kashin Koji goes on a secret mission to steal some data from the Hidden Leaf Village.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Poster Sparks Debate About Boruto's Direction

As a Shonen franchise, Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto has become one of the biggest properties to propel to the stratosphere following its introduction in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, but a recent manga cover that has made its way online has anime fans scratching their heads as to the future of the franchise. With Kishimoto returning as a writer on the series and shaking up the structure of the ninja world with brand new characters and some major casualties along the way, it's clear that the mangaka is seeking to make some big changes to the world he created.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Unleashes Video Preview For Upcoming Concert

Attack On Titan is set to bring its anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA to a close early next year, but the dark franchise is looking to make good use of the time it has left by giving fans the opportunity to see its soundtrack performed live. With the "Attack On Titan Orchestra Concert," set to arrive later this month, the series has released a new video preview that will give fans an idea of what to expect as some of the biggest bangers from the journey of the Survey Corps are performed live with some surprise guests in tow.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Fans Have a Bone to Pick with Akira Toriyama

Dragon Ball Super's next manga chapter is set to land later this week, and previews for the installment have apparently been making their way around social media and fans of the Prince of the Saiyan's are not happy with the rumored developments. With the previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super featuring Vegeta acquired a brand new transformation as a result of training alongside the God of Destruction Beerus, this new power-up might not have been enough to bring down Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter that has a bone to pick with the Saiyans and the alien despot Freeza.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Poster Gives Future Trunks a Samurai Makeover

Dragon Ball Super gave fans of Dragon Ball Z a big return for the future version of the son of Vegeta and Bulma in Trunks, and one fan artist has taken the opportunity to give him a samurai makeover that imagines what the pink-haired swordsman would have looked like in an entirely different era. Though Trunks has yet to return following his participation in the Goku Black Arc in the latest Shonen sequel, there are still plenty of fans that consider the time-traveling warrior to be one of the best characters that Akira Toriyama has ever created.
ComicsComicBook

A Certain Magical Index Inks New Spin-off

A Certain Magical Index isn't the only anime series set in the insane world that features supernaturally powered characters known as Espers, with the work of Kazuma Kamachi stretching beyond the Magical Index and moving into several spin-offs including the likes of A Certain Scientific Railgun, A Certain Scientific Accelerator, and Astro Buddy to name a few. Now, it seems as if these spin-off series are looking to have some company with the upcoming release of A Certain Magical Index Side Story: A Certain Scientific Mental Out which will further explore the super-powered world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy