Berserk Chapter 364 Preview Surfaces Online

With only a few days left before the arrival of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure streaming event that will focus on the next season of the anime, Stone Ocean, it seems that the first key visual from Part Six of the anime adaptation has found its way online. While the visual once again gives us a new look at the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, it also gives us the chance to see what her friends will look like in the television series, including the new spin on the Stardust Crusader that will be making a return to lend his offspring a hand.