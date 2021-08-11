Berserk Chapter 364 Preview Surfaces Online
The world of anime lost a legend when the news broke that the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, had passed earlier this year of heart complications, but it seems as if the last chapter of the dark manga franchise, Chapter 363, was far from the last. With the publishers of the series, Young Animal, revealing that a new chapter was set to arrive later this year, a preview for the upcoming installment by Miura has found its way online, giving fans a glimpse into what could be the last time that we see Guts, Casca, and their fellow warriors.comicbook.com
