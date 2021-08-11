Novelist Steven Rowley virtually discusses 'The Guncle' for our Read of the The Day book club

Author Steven Cowley (attached, credit Byron Lane)

Our Read of The Day book club, held in partnership with Bank Square Books, continues Thursday when bestselling novelist Steven Rowley joins us for a virtual discussion of his latest book, "The Guncle." A tender, wise, funny and sad story about grief and family, "The Guncle" was inspired by a most unlikely pairing: "Auntie Mame" in all its literary, theatrical and cinematic forms — and recent loss and sorrow within the author's own orbit.

Rowley is also the author of "The Editor" and the immensely successful "Lily and the Octopus," and throughout these very different novels demonstrates a remarkable ability to fuse high comedy and tender empathy in tragic circumstances. Bonus: Rowley is a very amusing and friendly conversationalist.

Steven Rowley, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, via Bank Square Books; virtual "Read of The Day" book club, free, but registration required; banksquarebooks.com, (860) 536-3795.