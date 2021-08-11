Russell Westbrook often talked to Kobe about playing for Lakers
Russell Westbrook's homecoming to the Los Angeles Lakers was a dream come true, fulfilling a goal he talked about often with an old friend and mentor in the late Kobe Bryant. "Yeah, I mean, it hasn't left my head," Westbrook said at his Tuesday introductory press conference when asked if he thought of Bryant while the trade with the Washington Wizards was being finalized. "Things that we talked about, me and him, just the potential of me being able to be a Laker and understanding what that entails. It's just crazy to think about and that'll be with me every time I put that Lakers jersey on."www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0