Assistant County Engineer to retire after 33 years of humble service to Flagler County residents

History is both enduring and retiring. Richard Gordon isn’t a household name in Flagler County – he never wanted it to be. But the Assistant County Engineer of 33 years, who started with Flagler County on August 8, 1988, will work his last day on September 3. He’s left his mark in indelible ink on a community he helped raise from one of family homesteads and a single traffic signal to what it is today – one of the most popular and fastest growing in the nation.