2 killed by gunfire identified by Orleans coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two persons shot to death in the past five days in New Orleans have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office. A woman fatally shot Aug. 6 in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East was identified as 34-year-old Heather Tulbert. New Orleans police said Tulbert was found slain near the intersection of Dwyer Road and Wilson Avenue at 12:31 a.m., but have not disclosed whether they have identified a suspect or motive in the slaying.