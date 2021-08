Grocery stores weren’t hard to find in the old days of Sheridan — in the 1920s, 30s and 40s, before supermarkets. Then, the retail grocery stores were affectionately called “mom and pop shops.” They sprang up wherever enterprising folks thought they were needed. During these times, Sheridan streets were not all that great, and transportation was not all that abundant. It was convenient to go to the local store that was just around the corner or just up the street.