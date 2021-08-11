Beyond the Bandlewood Welcomes New Multi-Region Cards
The last of the Legends of Runeterra regions is joining the game soon. Bandle City is coming to LoR and along with it are plenty of brand new cards. With any new set, there are plenty of new mechanics and keywords to learn as the game is changed significantly. But Bandle City brings even one more big change to the game. The new expansion introduces players to brand new multi-region cards. These multi-region cards are primed to shake up the established Legends of Runeterra meta.thegamehaus.com
