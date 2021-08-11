Cancel
Video Games

Beyond the Bandlewood Welcomes New Multi-Region Cards

By Bryan Rockwood
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last of the Legends of Runeterra regions is joining the game soon. Bandle City is coming to LoR and along with it are plenty of brand new cards. With any new set, there are plenty of new mechanics and keywords to learn as the game is changed significantly. But Bandle City brings even one more big change to the game. The new expansion introduces players to brand new multi-region cards. These multi-region cards are primed to shake up the established Legends of Runeterra meta.

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

