Wonder Wednesday: Weather On Other Planets

To start off our Wednesday morning, we will have temperatures in the 70s. We will start with mostly cloudy skies, then developing showers and storms are expected to be scattered across the region for today. Flood warnings are still in effect for portions of Irion and Tom Green counties. Winds will start off on the calm side, then pick up from the south up to 15 miles per hour by this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s by the top of the noon hour as well. As we get into the second half of today, we will have a few more peaks of sunshine, then an increase in clouds once again. Temperatures will rise to the 80s for highs and winds will still be coming from the south, but decreasing in speeds later in the day. Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s and winds shifting a bit, coming from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. A few more spotty showers could pop up around the region around the midnight hour. Tomorrow will give us warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour, and a few lingering morning showers will move out, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. We will have partly cloudy skies by the end of this week and into the first half of this upcoming weekend. Starting Sunday, we will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures getting closer to the mid 90s for highs. This trend will continue as we push through the first few days of next week as well.