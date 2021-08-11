[VIDEO] Brooklyn Designer Talks 'Making the Cut' Win

After weeks of cutting, sewing, runway shows and being taken to task by celebrity judges, the winner of “Making the Cut” has been chosen. Brooklyn’s very own Andrea Pitter was crowned the winner. Not only does she get $1 million to invest in her brand, she’ll also be opening up a store in Los Angeles. Before whisking off to California, the designer spoke with PIX11 News to discuss her win, how she powered through during the competition and whether or not she plans to expand outside of the bridal industry.