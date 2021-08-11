Cancel
Lithuania based Debitum, a Borderless Financing and Investment Platform, Shares Product Updates

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith this new product, Debitum offers investors the same tools that professional investors have been using for a long time – “a classic bond structure.”. Debitum also noted that the bond structure has become well-known in the professional investor space. However, the paper workflow, once a month subscription model, and a lot of manual work made it “heavy, long, bureaucratic and accessible only through bankers and offline.”

