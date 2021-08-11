Lithuania based Debitum, a Borderless Financing and Investment Platform, Shares Product Updates

The conversation around denim sustainability begins with traceable fibers, and Indian denim mill Arvind Limited is the latest to set up a responsible foundation for its products. The mill is beginning a partnership with blockchain-enabled digital transparency platform TextileGenesis for better transparency throughout its supply chain. The technology is used by sustainable fiber providers and other supply chain partners including Lenzing and Levi’s. The platform enables digitization and traceability of any textile asset such as fiber, yarn, fabric or garment through what it calls “Fibercoins”—or blockchain-based digital tokens—that any textile company can directly link to an asset. This is just one part of...