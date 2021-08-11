Cancel
Digital Identity Q&A With Charles Walton | Avast

By Avast Blog
securityboulevard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Walton joined Avast as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Identity in June 2021 to push the company forward in the digital identity space. He started off studying control theory in university and planned to work for an airplane manufacturer. But he switched tracks after becoming inspired by “an innovative company and charismatic leader in the security market,” which he knew very little about at the time.

