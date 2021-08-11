Benton & Associates, Inc. announces new hire

JACKSONVILLE, Aug. 10, 2021 — Benton & Associates, Inc. announced the addition of Drew S. Ruholl, PE, to its Jacksonville, Illinois office. Mr. Ruholl is a graduate from SIU-Edwardsville with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He is a licensed professional engineer in Illinois. Mr. Ruholl was previously employed with the Illinois Department of Transportation for seven (7) years as a Civil Engineer III. Mr. Ruholl is working in the transportation department. His experience includes: Phase I planning and designs including project reports, drainage studies, pavement designs, traffic impact analysis and staging, and bridge conditions reports; Phase II planning and design including contract plans, specifications, and estimates; Phase III construction observation; surveying for the Illinois Department of Transportation.