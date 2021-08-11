Authorities ID pilot killed in southern North Dakota crash

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a pilot who died after a plane crash in rural Emmons County, N.D., on Tuesday morning, Aug. 10. Michel Gunia, 63, of Linton, N.D., was flying a single-engine plane spraying crops when he struck a high-voltage transmission line about 3 miles southwest of Strasburg around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The Western Area Power Administration transmission line, severed by the impact, caused disabling damage to the plane, which landed in a nearby field, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.