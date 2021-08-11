Fargo seeks more input for Island Park pool renovation
FARGO — Fargo's Park Board is seeking more public input before deciding how to proceed with renovating the almost 45-year-old Island Park Pool. Among the amenities being considered are a 50-meter or competitive pool replacement similar to the pool currently there, slide features, a lazy river, a diving area with a platform, an expanded concession stand, possible winter uses of a new bathhouse, more green space in the area and a zero-depth entry pool.
