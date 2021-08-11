Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

That OnePlus dual-screen teaser turned out to be for a dumb, bad carrier promo

By Will Sattelberg
androidpolice.com
 7 days ago

This story was originally published on Aug 10, 2021 and last updated on Aug 11, 2021. Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event was just earlier today at 10AM ET, and although endless leaks undercut the anticipation a bit, there's still reason to be excited. We got our first official glimpse of the new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, with plenty of improvements over last year's models. There was some concern that OnePlus would try to one-up Samsung with its own Galaxy-themed teaser, but it turns out that wasn't a problem, the company is just back to dumb and awful marketing, and you can go back to ignoring them.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Oneplus Usa#Galaxy Unpacked#Lg#G8x#T Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...
Electronicswhathifi.com

TCL has revealed its Roku 8K TV pricing and we're pleasantly surprised

In the market for an 8K TV that won't break the bank? You're in luck – TCL has just unveiled the pricing for its most affordable 8K TV yet. The new 8K 6-Series boasts a MiniLED QLED display, Roku operating system and THX-certified gaming mode. The 65-inch 65R648 will set you back $2199 (£1600, AU$3000), while the 75-inch 75R648 will come in at $2999 (£2200, AU$4100).
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the nutshell

Google's unprecedentedly early Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announcement served a double purpose - to preempt the rumor mill, and to tell people to hold off on their phone purchase. After all, it was done just days before the announcement of Samsung's second half flagships, and weeks before Apple takes the stage to unveil the iPhone 13 series.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

OnePlus to Launch Dual-Screen Foldable Smartphone

OnePlus took Twitter to announce that it had scheduled an event for 11 August at 10:00 a.m. ET. Moreover, the company has also posted a small video clip on its Instagram showing a dual-screen foldable smartphone. If you remember, at the same time there is a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event....
NFLwccftech.com

Save $300! Weekly Promo Brings OnePlus 8 Down to $399

OnePlus 8 is being offered for just $399 right now, which is an instant discount of $300! The offer is valid on both the 128GB and 256GB variants but on different colors. Originally priced for $699 (128GB) and $799 (256GB), today's discount is valid on the following variants:. SIM-free in...
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21: The biggest rumored differences between Samsung's phones

Samsung could unveil its new flagship, rumored to be the Galaxy S22, next year. But how do the rumors about the upcoming smartphone compare to this year's Galaxy S21? So far, we've heard that the Galaxy S22 could offer a thinner design with upgrades to its camera, processor and battery, all for a similar price as the Galaxy S21. The latest buzz about Samsung's new phone also talks about possible new color options. According to Dutch blog LetsGoDigital, Samsung may have hinted that the Galaxy S22 could come in a light green and pink, called "Pistachio Green" and "Flamingo Pink," during the company's August 2021 Unpacked event, where the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were launched.
RetailAndroid Authority

Check out this white OnePlus 9 Pro that you (probably) can't get

A OnePlus executive has revealed a white OnePlus 9 Pro. It’s believed that this option won’t be mass-produced, likely being a canceled colorway. This wouldn’t be the first time OnePlus has shown off a canceled color option. The OnePlus 9 Pro is currently available in several color options, namely Morning...
Cell Phones9to5Google

OxygenOS Open Beta 3 with Android 11 rolls out for OnePlus 6/6T w/ YouTube playback improvements, more

OxygenOS Open Beta 3 based upon Android 11 is now rolling out for 2018’s finest flagships, the OnePlus 6 and 6T. This third update for the preview phase of Android 11 comes with a number of relatively important fixes for common problems faced by those running the latest OS build. Most notably, OxygenOS Open Beta 3 resolves some of the choppy playback with YouTube video content, while there are some improvements to how background processes are handled. OnePlus notes in the Forum post for this update that this should help improve the battery life of your device.
ElectronicsPosted by
Black Enterprise

More Is Better With This Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many employees to forego the traditional office experience as many have worked from home for the past 18 months. As coronavirus cases continue to grow and with the prevalence of the Delta variant, an even longer absence from the office isn’t outside of the realm of possibility.

Comments / 0

Community Policy