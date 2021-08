The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reports the highest daily count of COVID-19 cases at 55 on Tuesday, Aug 10. Today’s cases consist of two visitors and 53 residents. Of the 55 cases, four are children and 51 are adults. Ten cases are related to travel – seven mainland and three interisland. The remaining 45 cases are considered community-acquired. Five of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of previously announced cases and 32 are tied to a new cluster identified by the Department of Health in the Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center. The remaining eight community-acquired cases have no known source of infection.