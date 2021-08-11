Cancel
Falcon Commences Work at Gaspard Gold Project - Spences Bridge BC

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG), (GR: 3FA), (OTCQB: FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced field work on its Gaspard Gold Project (the 'Property') near Spences Bridge, BC. The Gaspard property is comprised of 3 mineral claims, covering 3,955 hectares in the Clinton Mining District of central British Columbia (Figure 1). The Property covers similar geology to the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (the "SBGB") that hosts Westhaven Gold Corp.'s (TSXV:WHN) Shovelnose gold project and the Blackdome Zone gold-silver deposit owned by Tempus Resources (ASX:TMR).

