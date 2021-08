TikTok is a place where budding artists and creators can share their talents with the world, and many times, incredibly talented singers are discovered on the app. There are plenty of TikTok artists who sing country music. TikTok recently discovered the talent of singers like Tony Evans Jr. and Bear Bailey, but there are many other artists who are looking for their time in the spotlight. When it comes to country music covers, it’s unsurprising that Luke Bryan is one of the most popular artists to cover, so here are five of the best Luke Bryan covers on TikTok.