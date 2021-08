Hello, I have a question about password protected HDDs. I have bought an external hard disk drive and formatted it with Disk Utility of MacOS. The chosen format is ExFat, so both Windows and Mac can read and write to the hard drive. I also wanted to password protect the disk. I have done this by using Finder, right-clicking on the drive, then selected Encrypt, and entered a password of my choice. This was very easy. When reconnecting the disk with the Mac, it asks for the password, which is all good.