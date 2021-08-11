Cancel
Trent Reznor & Danny Elfman release reimagined ‘True’

Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Elfman and Trent Reznor have joined forces to deliver a brand new version of “True,” one of the standout singles from Elfman’s acclaimed new double album Big Mess, available now via ANTI/Epitaph Records. The reimagined single showcases a sonic collision of two of music’s most iconic artists, melding vocals from Reznor and Elfman with vicious industrial percussion, cinematic piano flares and walls of feedback.

themusicuniverse.com

Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Don Broco Release New Single, ‘One True Prince’

Today has seen Don Broco share their latest single, One True Prince, taken from their forthcoming new album, Amazing Things, which is set to be released 17th September via Sharptone Records. Listen below. The track sees Don Broco introduce listeners to a new side to the band, spotlighting their immersive...
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Danny Mayer Releases Debut Solo Single, “Basic Goodness” [Listen]

Guitarist Danny Mayer (Eric Krasno Band, Alan Evans Trio, Star Kitchen) has stepped out on his own for the first time with the release of his debut solo single via Color Red. “Basic Goodness”, a hypnotic psychedelic funk vamp with an irresistible “Go-Go” backbeat, is now streaming. The song’s title...
MusicSFGate

Angel Olsen Covers Billy Idol's 'Eyes Without a Face' for 'Aisles' EP

Angel Olsen has released a cover of Billy Idol’s 1984 ballad “Eyes Without a Face.”. Produced with Adam McDaniel, the cover takes a straightforward approach to the song, placing Olsen’s filtered voice against synths and bright guitar. “Eyes without a face, eyes without a face/Got no human grace, your eyes without a face,” she sings.
Sacramento, CAthemusicuniverse.com

Seether announces career-spanning compilation

Vicennial – 2 Decades of Seether coming Oct 15th. Seether is set to release Vicennial – 2 Decades of Seether on CD and 2 LP on October 15th via Craft Recordings. The project tells the remarkable story of the South African quartet’s career and chart-topping success. The 20 track compilation features 16 No. 1 chart toppers and all are Top 5 multi-format radio hits.
Musicwfav951.com

Reba McEntire To Release Boxed Set Of Reimagined Hits

Reba McEntire will release a three-part boxed set of her most iconic songs reimagined, called Revived Remixed Revisited, on October 8th. Revived includes some of Reba’s biggest hits as they’ve evolved over the years in her live show and features all new arrangements of fan favorites like “Is There Life Out There” and “Can’t Even Get The Blues” recorded with Reba’s touring band. Remixed puts a whole new spin on songs including “Little Rock” and “I’m A Survivor,” and on Revisited, Reba stripped back and recut songs like “Somebody Should Leave” and “Consider Me Gone,” and it features the long-awaited pairing of Reba and Dolly Parton on the classic duet “Does He Love You.”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

X Ambassadors release ‘Adrenaline’

Multi-platinum-selling rock band X Ambassadors share a new song called “Adrenaline.” Released via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records, the track follows last month’s release of “Okay” and the June release of their darkly cinematic track “My Own Monster” whose black-and-white visual finds Harris performing a choreographed routine with his own shadow. All three songs will be featured on the band’s third studio album The Beautiful Liar which is set for release on September 24th.
Rock Musicrockcellarmagazine.com

Watch Longtime Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted’s Unboxing Video of the ‘Black Album’ Reissue Coming 9/10

On Sept. 10, Metallica will commemorate its groundbreaking 1991 self-titled Black Album with a lavish 30th anniversary reissue. It’s been previewed in recent weeks with demo recordings and tracks from its companion Metallica Blacklist covers compilation, which boasts 53 different artists paying homage to the thrash/metal titans‘ landmark record. The...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Kygo releases ‘Love Me Now’ featuring Zoe Wees

Kygo has released “Love Me Now” featuring Zoe Wees. The track, available now via RCA Records, is the follow up to Kygo’s most recent release “Gone Are The Days” featuring James Gillespie which was released in the spring. “I’ve been a fan of Zoe’s music for quite some time, she’s...
Ultimate Classic Rock

September 2021 New Music Releases

There have been periods during this pandemic era, quite understandably, when little or no new music arrives to provide needed distractions. This is not one of those months. Iron Maiden are actually putting out two albums of music. Like their most recent release, 2015's The Book of Souls, Senjutsu features nearly an hour and a half of music. Lindsey Buckingham also completed his first solo record since 2011's Seeds We Sow.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Listen To Bastille’s Anthemic New Song, ‘Thelma & Louise’

No movie captures the essence of taking off in the pursuit of freedom better than modern feminist classic Thelma + Louise. A huge fan of film, Bastille songwriter and frontman Dan Smith has brought their 1966 Ford Thunderbird and the escapist liberation of this iconic film into the universe of Bastille’s forthcoming new album.
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
Variety

Barbra Streisand Says Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Was ‘The Wrong Idea’

Barbra Streisand may be changing her tune on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born.” The singer and actor, who starred in the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” said in a new interview about the 2018 remake, “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I...
Music947wls.com

Kiss drops David Lee Roth from tour

Kiss has made it known that they do not want to tour with David Lee Roth anymore. In a Rolling Stone interview, Kiss frontman, Gene Simmons said, “He was the ultimate frontman… And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime.”
Us Weekly

Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Laura Prepon Leaves Scientology, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Move East

From: "Freestone, Tom" Date: August 18, 2021 at 3:31:21 PM EDT To: "Cronin, Travis" , "Hearon, Sarah" , "Laske, Kelly" Cc: "Rafin, Christine" , "Lippman, Eli" , "Tharp, Sharon" Subject: Hot Hollywood Episode 142 ﻿ Here is the link to this week's episode - please send back a link to the article. https://bit.ly/2UwBH36 Episode # - 142 Title: Laura Prepon Leaves Scientology + Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Move East Description: Us Weekly shares all the details of Laura Prepon’s decision to leave Scientology. Plus, we break down all the info about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s move to the country. Social - https://us-weeklys-hot-hollywood.simplecast.com/episodes/laura-prepon-leaves-scientology-justin-timberlake-and-jessica-biel-move-east-bJcVdxRG Webpage - https://www.usmagazine.com/podcasts/hot-hollywood/ Episode Embed -
Hot 99.1

Young Thug Grabs 21 Savage’s Phone After 21 Calls Him a ‘Birthday Girl’ – Watch

Raise your champagne glasses in the air. Young Thug is celebrating his 30th birthday today. However, be careful with your use of pronouns around the Atlanta rapper. On Monday morning (Aug. 16), 21 Savage, who's a very good friend of Thugger, jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself filming the birthday boy celebrating the big 3-0 at a private event in the ATL. In the clip, Young Thug is gleefully counting stacks of money on a table. “Look at the birthday girl,” 21 says aloud.

