Trent Reznor & Danny Elfman release reimagined ‘True’
Danny Elfman and Trent Reznor have joined forces to deliver a brand new version of “True,” one of the standout singles from Elfman’s acclaimed new double album Big Mess, available now via ANTI/Epitaph Records. The reimagined single showcases a sonic collision of two of music’s most iconic artists, melding vocals from Reznor and Elfman with vicious industrial percussion, cinematic piano flares and walls of feedback.themusicuniverse.com
Comments / 0