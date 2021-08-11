Cancel
80-Year-Old Car Collector And Speed Demon Shoots For 300 MPH

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
 7 days ago
Gary Matranga is not ready to slow down!

NorCal resident, Gary Matranga, is no stranger to going fast, and he has no plans to take it easy anytime soon. He’s a well-known figure around the car community, and now he’s looking to hit that magic 300 mile per hour number.

"I can't — you slow down you die," Matranga said.

Gary’s ride is an intense 2,400-horsepower Barracuda, that’s not much of a Barracuda anymore. The famed Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah is where this extremely modified muscle car gets to stretch its legs. This same Barracuda has gone over 200 miles per hour with its previous owner, and Gary knows this car has a lot more left in it, and he’s going to find out.

This car and goal come from a lifetime of racing, so his family and friends are not at all shocked. Gary has raced top fuel dragsters, top gas cars, funny cars, sprint cars, stock cars, motorcycles, and has even raced boats.

Matranga is no stranger to the 5-mile salt flat course, flying to 247 mph 30 years ago in a different car than the Barracuda. Gary Matranga is also a blue blooded classic car collector, owning a collection of 1932 and 1939 Ford classics. Gary is the president of Sherm's Custom Plating, and long time sponsor of the Street Rodder Road Tour.

We’re excited to hear how Gary did during Bonneville Speed Week 2021, and if he soared to his goal speed of 300 mph. Check out this video from his collectio below while we wait to hear the results:

