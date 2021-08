No, it didn’t start with the dog. Or the dogs. They came later. First there was the story of the gaze. It was February 2002. Vladimir Putin had been President of Russia for two years. At that time, it was hoped that this would lead Russia to more order, but also to a kind of democracy. Angela Merkel had just given up her candidacy for chancellor. The CDU president met Putin for the first time in Moscow. He sat down and looked at Merkel. Merkel met the gaze. Insecure, intimidating? Not with her. “Passed the KGB test,” she told her staff afterwards.