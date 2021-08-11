Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

When the brain's GPS goes off the grid

By Weizmann Institute of Science
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new study published in Nature today, Weizmann Institute of Science researchers, in collaboration with colleagues from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, unveiled for the first time how three-dimensional space is represented in the mammalian cortex by the brain's "GPS" system. The team of researchers, led by Prof. Nachum Ulanovsky of Weizmann's Neurobiology Department, were surprised to find that this representation is very different from the way in which two-dimensional space is represented, turning several long-standing hypotheses on their heads.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Brain Science#Living Brain#Mobile Devices#Gps#Nature#Neurobiology Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains'. Then, The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells have spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists report in a fascinating new paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result will help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases. "Our work highlights the remarkable ability of brain organoids to generate primitive sensory structures that are light sensitive and harbor cell types similar to those found in the body," said neuroscientist Jay Gopalakrishnan...
ScienceFuturity

Brain ‘switching system’ wards off neurological crashes

A system in the brain used in the processing of information and the storing of memories works similarly to railroad switches controlling a train’s destination, researchers report. The findings offer new insights into how the brain functions and reveal coordination the brain uses to avoid neurological clashes. “Researchers have sought...
Technologywnctimes.com

Toward next-generation brain-computer interface systems

Scince Daily -- Toward next-generation brain-computer interface systemsDate: August 12, 2021. A new kind of neural interface system that coordinates the activity of hundreds of tiny brain sensors could one day deepen understanding of the brain and lead to new medical therapies. FULL STORY. Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) are emerging assistive...
PhysicsScience Daily

Free electron laser insight: laser-beam interaction in a dipole magnet

Source: SPIE--International Society for Optics and Photonics. Researchers contributed to a deeper understanding of free electron laser physics by evaluating the interaction between an ultraviolet laser and a relativistic electron beam in a pure dipole magnet. The team used a 266-nm laser at the soft x-ray FEL test facility to modulate an 800-MeV electron beam....The results showed that a short dipole magnet can serve as an effective tool for introducing energy modulation of relativistic electron beams, effectively tailoring FEL pulse properties by introducing precise bends in the pathway.
SciencePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Robotic fish provides insights into locomotion and neuroscience

Researchers have created a unique robotic fish that swims like a lamprey, powered by a little Arduino hardware and coding. If you haven’t come across a Lampreys they are an ancient extant lineage of jawless fish of the order Petromyzontiformes. The robotic fish has been designed to provide insight into locomotion and neuroscience and has shown EPFL scientists a possible reason why some vertebrates are able to retain their locomotor capabilities after a spinal cord lesion. The finding could also help improve the performance of swimming robots used for search and rescue missions and for environmental monitoring.
ScienceEurekAlert

Sounds and words are processed separately and simultaneously in the brain

After years of research, neuroscientists have discovered a new pathway in the human brain that processes the sounds of language. The findings, reported August 18 in the journal Cell, suggest that auditory and speech processing occur in parallel, contradicting a long-held theory that the brain processed acoustic information then transformed it into linguistic information.
ScienceNeuroscience News

How (And Where) The Brain Analyzes Math and Language Spoken Simultaneously

Summary: Study reveals how the brain analyzes different types of speech which may be linked to how we comprehend sentences and calculate mathematical equations. Separate math and language networks segregate naturally when listeners pay attention to one type over the other, according to research recently published in Journal of Neuroscience.
EngineeringScience Daily

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs

For people with amputation who have prosthetic limbs, one of the greatest challenges is controlling the prosthesis so that it moves the same way a natural limb would. Most prosthetic limbs are controlled using electromyography, a way of recording electrical activity from the muscles, but this approach provides only limited control of the prosthesis.
ComputersMedicalXpress

Team develops AI to decode brain signals and predict behavior

An artificial neural network (AI) designed by an international team involving UCL can translate raw data from brain activity, paving the way for new discoveries and a closer integration between technology and the brain. The new method could accelerate discoveries of how brain activities relate to behaviors. The study published...
SciencePosted by
Popular Science

Scientists genetically engineered prehistoric proteins to detect diseases

Sometimes, new technology comes from pushing the limits of what’s possible with science. But other times, it takes shape from something truly ancient. In trying to find better ways to peer inside living cells, one group of scientists did a little bit of both. They used something very old—gas-propelled microbes, one of the earliest mobile life forms on Earth—and genetically engineered them to respond to sound waves.
EngineeringScience Daily

‘Shadow waveguide’ casts complex acoustic patterns to control particles

Engineers at Duke University have devised a new approach to using sound waves to manipulate tiny particles suspended in liquid in complex ways. Dubbed a "shadow waveguide," the technique uses only two sound sources to create a tightly confined, spatially complex acoustic field inside a chamber without requiring any interior structure. The technology offers a new suite of features to the fast-developing platform of acoustic tweezers that has applications in fields such as chemical reaction control, micro-robotics, drug delivery, and cell and tissue engineering.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

The Amazing Brain: A Sharper Image of the Pyramidal Tract

Flip the image above upside down, and the shape may remind you of something. If you think it resembles a pyramid, then you and a lot of great neuroscientists are thinking alike. What you are viewing is a colorized, 3D reconstruction of a pyramidal tract, which are bundles of nerve fibers that originate from the brain’s cerebral cortex and relay signals to the brainstem or the spinal cord. These signals control many important activities, including the voluntary movement of our arms, legs, head, and face.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Dynamic stability of brain activity is altered when pondering

People tend to keep thinking about the distress itself and the possible causes and consequences when they encounter life distress. This psychological process is termed as "rumination" in literature. It is a common symptom and an important risk factor for major depressive disorder, but its neural mechanisms are still not clear.
SciencePhys.org

Scientists realize noiseless photon-echo protocol

Prof. LI Chuanfeng and Prof. Zhou Zongquan from University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) innovatively raised and realized noiseless photon echo (NLPE) protocol. The research of entire originality reduced the noise by 670 times compared with previous strategies and achieved solid quantum memory with high fidelity. The results were published in Nature Communications.
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Identifying Role of Proteins in Nerve Cells of Living Brain Possible

A new technique allowed researchers to label with specificity proteins inside neurons of the striatum — a brain region involved in voluntary movement control — within a living mouse. These findings may help scientists better understand the millions of distinct proteins in the brain and their interactions within neurons (nerve...
SciencePhysics World

Enhanced optical tweezer speeds up nanodiamond transport

Physicists in the US have developed a new platform for trapping and rapidly manipulating the positions of nanoscale quantum objects. Justus Ndukaife and colleagues at Vanderbilt University and Oak Ridge National Laboratory used a combination of gold nanopillar arrays and a specialized optical tweezer to transport individual nanodiamonds to specific locations within just a few seconds. Their techniques could pave the way for a diverse range of advanced quantum technologies.
PhysicsPhys.org

Demonstrating 'vectorial' polaritons by levitating a nanosphere inside an optical cavity

A team of researchers from the European Laboratory for Non-Linear Spectroscopy, INFN, Sezione di Firenze and Università di Firenze has demonstrated a form of "vectorial" polariton by levitating a nanosphere inside of an optical cavity. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, the group describes their work and possible uses for their results. Tania Monteiro with University College London has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining prior work involved in gaining quantum control using polarizable nanoparticles and the work done by the team on this new effort.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers uncover new evidence that fetal membranes can repair themselves after injury

Scientists from Queen Mary University of London and UCL have shown that fetal membranes are able to heal after injury in a new study published today in Scientific Reports. The integrity of the fetal membranes that surround the baby in the womb during pregnancy is vital for normal development. But fetal membranes can become damaged as a result of infection, bleeding, or after fetal surgery and even diagnostic tests during pregnancy, such as amniocentesis, which require doctors to make a hole with a needle in the fetal membrane sac.
HealthMedicalXpress

How a Parkinson's disease-linked protein attacks a cell's powerhouses

Inside cells, organelles called mitochondria carry out a medley of vital tasks. These structures generate energy and help to keep the cells' interior environment in a state of healthy equilibrium, among other functions. Now, scientists show how a protein associated with Parkinson's disease can damage these cellular powerhouses. The findings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy