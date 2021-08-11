When the brain's GPS goes off the grid
In a new study published in Nature today, Weizmann Institute of Science researchers, in collaboration with colleagues from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, unveiled for the first time how three-dimensional space is represented in the mammalian cortex by the brain's "GPS" system. The team of researchers, led by Prof. Nachum Ulanovsky of Weizmann's Neurobiology Department, were surprised to find that this representation is very different from the way in which two-dimensional space is represented, turning several long-standing hypotheses on their heads.medicalxpress.com
