HAMPSHIRE, Ill. — Bob Johnson has several choices when it comes to selecting the corn picker he will take to the Half Century of Progress show. “It’s a crazy idea, but this year I’m going to take a very unrestored John Deere ground-driven corn picker,” said Johnson, who has 25 corn pickers in his collection. “I’m putting a before sign on it and then I will have the literature that shows what it will look like when they come back to the show and see it restored in two years.”