West Palm Beach (CBS12) — Florida State coaching legend Bobby Bowden made as much of an impact on the football field as he did enriching the lives of countless players, as well as the fans who adored him. As the football world mourns, but also celebrates the legendary life of FSU legend Bobby Bowden, who passed away at age 91, former Glades Central star Jessie Hester is reflecting of when Coach Bowden came into his life.