Bend, OR

Bend driver arrested on manslaughter charge in Century Drive DUII hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist

(Update: Arraigned on initial charges, released from jail)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 19-year-old Bend resident was arrested on manslaughter, drunken driving and hit-and-run charges Tuesday night after the SUV he was driving struck and killed a Bend cyclist on Century Drive west of Bend, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6: 15 p.m. Tuesday to the reported crash on state Highway 372 (Century Drive) near milepost 8.

OSP said a preliminary investigation found that Flynn David Lovejoy, 19, was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser heading east when it went onto the road shoulder and struck a bike ridden by Richard Wolf, 61, of Bend.

Wolf sustained fatal injuries at the scene, troopers said.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lovejoy east of the crash scene and took hime to the county jail, where he was lodged on manslaughter, hit-and-run and DUII-alcohol charges.

OSP said it also was assisted by Bend police and fire medics, and ODOT.

The crash and investigation closed the road for close to eight hours, reopening around 2 a.m., ODOT reported.

Lovejoy made an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon on prosecutors' initial set of charges, called an "information, alleging second-degree manslaughter and hit-and run (with injuries), both Class B felonies, and three Class A misdemeanors: DUII-alcohol, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.

He was released from jail, online records show, with arraignment on an expected formal indictment scheduled for Sept. 14.

The post Bend driver arrested on manslaughter charge in Century Drive DUII hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist appeared first on KTVZ .

