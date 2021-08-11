Adopt this Barbie and Get All of Her Puppy Love and Kisses

It's safe to say we have all come to the conclusion that Jamie Spears sucks. Could he be the most hated man in America? Possibly. Well in short modern-day human trafficking. Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship. She lost her right to major life decisions in February of 2008. Imagine not being able to get married, not being able to drive yourself anywhere. Spears has been forced to take birth control and countless other medications against her will. Britney Spears has come out to say that she wants to have another child and she finally spoke out against her father. Spears claims that her dad is the biggest reason she has been suffering all these years.