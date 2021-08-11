Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

HP Envy vs. HP Spectre

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHP produces a range of laptops ranging from budget machines in the Pavilion line, all the way up to ZBook workstations. Planted in the middle are two lines, the Envy and Spectre, with the Envy starting at significantly lower prices (but not quite in the budget category) and the Spectre being squarely in premium territory. Some of the best laptops made today come out of these two lineups, such as the Envy 15 that’s on our best laptops for photo editing roundup, and the Spectre x360 14, that’s on several of our lists including best 2-in-1s.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp Envy#Spectres#Laptop#Hp Envy#Cnc#Usb C#Hdmi#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
ComputersCNET

Best laptop 2021: 15 best laptops we recommend in 2021

We've tested dozens of different models in order to help you narrow your search for the best laptop, which doesn't need to be an expensive, confusing process. A lot of laptops get reviewed at CNET and we have more specialized lists you can check out while you're shopping, including the best gaming laptops, 15-inch laptops, two-in-ones and Chromebooks, as well as the best laptops for college students, the best laptop for creatives and the best MacBook Pro alternatives for the Windows set. And if you need to stay as low as possible on the price of a new laptop computer, check out our picks for budget laptops and budget gaming laptops. This list is periodically updated.
ComputersDigital Trends

Staples is practically handing out HP back-to-school laptops

Now is the perfect time to grab some crazy deals on back-to-school gear, including laptops and desktop computers. There are some awesome HP laptop deals available, for instance. You could opt for a power-heavy machine for gaming and graphics editing, or you could go with something more lightweight that’s easier to lug back and forth between home and school.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 and type cover today

This can be the best time of year to power up with new computing equipment for your next year of work or school — just check out the fantastic laptops available in these Surface Pro deals, laptop deals, and student laptop deals. One of the best student laptops, the Surface Pro 7 with type cover, is currently $230 off at Best Buy. They’re practically giving away these 2-in-1 computers for $799, a massive discount from their regular price of $1,029. This is one deal you do not want to get away!
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell vs. HP: Which laptop brand is best for your needs?

Dell and HP are on our list of the best laptop brands for a reason. In recent years, both of these laptop manufacturers have consistently produced some of the most well-designed machines you can buy. So it’s understandable if you’re shopping for a new laptop, and you’re having trouble deciding between these two huge, highly-rated brands. Both brands have a lot to offer and it can be overwhelming to sift through all of the cool features, price points, and other factors you might want to consider before purchasing a laptop from either of these manufacturers.
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

Hp EX 490

The product in question is HP MediaSmart Server EX490, which is an HP Inc., product. You may serach for required software in HP Inc's Drivers and Software page, the HP MediaSmart Server EX490 and EX495: Q&A page, the HP Inc support page and HP Inc community page for more information.
ComputersThe Next Web

HP Spectre x360 14 review: SO close to the perfect Windows laptop

It’s been a while since I reviewed an HP laptop, so when I first received my review unit of the 14-inch HP Spectre x360 several months ago, I was taken aback by just how gorgeous it is. It’s a stunning laptop that looks like nothing else in the market, and it offers a well-thought-out collection of features, ports, and performance.
Computerspocketnow.com

The Dell XPS 15 Laptop, HP Spectre x360 and more are on sale today

We keep on getting several great deals on laptops, gaming peripherals, and more. First, we head over to Dell.com, where we find the latest XPS 15 getting $130 discounts, meaning you can get the Intel Core i9 model with 64GB RAM, 4TB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics for $3,964.09. Now savings can go up to $200 depending on the model and specs you choose.
ComputersDigital Trends

Razer Book 13 vs. Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 has dominated among 13-inch clamshell laptops for several years, making our best laptops list as the top pick and showing up on several other lists such as our best laptop for writers roundup. The 13-inch laptop is a popular machine, and so there are many competitors. Some of them are excellent in their own rights, but so far, none have dethroned the XPS 13. Razer jumped into the fray with its Razer Book 13, which we called “nearly the perfect laptop.”
Computersxda-developers

HP Pavilion Aero vs Lenovo Yoga 6: Which is the best mainstream laptop?

HP recently launched the Pavilion Aero laptop, which the company says is its lightest consumer laptop yet. At less than 2.2lbs, it’s certainly lightweight and packs some power too, courtesy of the latest AMD Ryzen processors. It’s one of HP’s best laptops, but the laptop market is a crowded one and there’s always tough competition out there. In this match-up, we’re going to be pitting the HP Pavilion Aero vs the Lenovo Yoga 6, another 13-inch AMD-powered laptop that has a lot to offer. This is also one of Lenovo’s best laptops, specifically in the budget segment.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Save $200 on the powerful HP Spectre x360 touchscreen laptop at Best Buy today

Shopping for a new laptop? Need something Daniel Rubino once called "awesome sauce"? Well, then it's time to get the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch touchscreen laptop on sale for $1,529.99 at Best Buy. That's $200 off its regular price, and if you sign up for Student Deals you can save another $100 off the price. It's a great deal either way, and it's a great machine.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Work from anywhere with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 touchscreen laptop on sale for $370 today

If you need a laptop on a budget, grab the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop on sale for $369.99 at Best Buy. That's $80 off its regular price at the retailer and one of the best deals we've seen on this laptop. Third parties at other retailers like Amazon and Newegg sell it for around $450 or more. This deal is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, so grab it before the price disappears.
Technologytechnave.com

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (AMD) Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (AMD) is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U Processor, NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 2GB GDDR6 graphics, 16 GB Soldered DDR4 3200MHz RAM and a 512 GB M.2 2280 SSD. It also has a 14.0" 2.2K (2240x1400) 60Hz display and weighs Starting at 1.45kg.
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

What is an update level for HP UX ?

We are trying to install Oracle 12.2.1.4 Forms and Reports Writer on HP UX ( Itanium Servers) . The servers are newly purchased last month. We faced issues in installing Oracle product mentioned above It would nt start the Forms and Reports Server. While searching for si=olution on Oracle websites,...
ComputersPCWorld

HP Elite Folio review: Extreme mobility for a price

The HP Elite Folio wraps vivid display options, 4G/5G connectivity options, and all-day battery life within a lightweight, stylish design. It clearly wins on mobility. The 2-in-1 laptop’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor has its caveats, though. Its performance still can’t compete with that of modern AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processors, and software compatibility issues persist. These limitations may be tough to tolerate considering the Elite Folio’s premium price tag.
TechnologyZDNet

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 review: Updated premium 2-in-1 gains performance, but not weight

HP's Elite Dragonfly made an impressive debut back in September 2019, with a slimline convertible design and a starting weight of just under 1kg that made it one of the most portable 13.3-inch laptops on the market. This year's G2 update, announced at CES back in January, doesn't make any drastic changes to that winning formula, but it does bring several enhancements that help to keep this attractive but premium-priced ultraportable right up to date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy