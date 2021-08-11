HP Envy vs. HP Spectre
HP produces a range of laptops ranging from budget machines in the Pavilion line, all the way up to ZBook workstations. Planted in the middle are two lines, the Envy and Spectre, with the Envy starting at significantly lower prices (but not quite in the budget category) and the Spectre being squarely in premium territory. Some of the best laptops made today come out of these two lineups, such as the Envy 15 that’s on our best laptops for photo editing roundup, and the Spectre x360 14, that’s on several of our lists including best 2-in-1s.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0