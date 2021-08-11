Infrastructure bill includes significant funding for Minnesota’s electric-vehicle charging network

Trying really hard to go viral. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “Masks and vaccinations will not be required at the Minnesota State Fair this summer, but both are encouraged to limit opportunities for coronavirus transmission during the 12-day event. … The State Fair issued pandemic guidance on Wednesday amid a rising COVID-19 wave caused by a delta variant of the coronavirus. Leaders considered mask or vaccine requirements but ultimately opted for a largely voluntary approach to manage pandemic risks. … ‘We are largely an outdoor event with plenty of eating and drinking,’ the State Fair said in an update on its website. ‘Mandating masks fairgrounds-wide would be extremely difficult for our organization to enforce, so we are urging you to pitch in and do what’s right. Particularly if you go inside, simply put a face covering on for the time you’re shopping or visiting an exhibit.’”