Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Conan O'Brien shuts down retirement rumours

Lebanon-Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with Variety, the 58-year-old comedian addressed rumours that he's retiring from show business after ending his third late-night show, Conan, in June.

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Rumours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Conan O’Brien reflects on replacing David Letterman: ‘I still think it is impossible’

Since he bid adieu after 28 years as a late-night TV host this past June, people have been stopping Conan O’Brien on the streets telling him “’Well, congratulations on your retirement.’ They have no idea I’m as far from retired as you could possibly imagine.’’ In fact, he seems busier than ever. During a fun Variety Zoom conversation to promote the Emmy nomination for his TBS series “Conan” in the variety talk series category, the lanky self-deprecating O’Brien ticked off everything he’s doing. “First of all, we started doing podcast just a couple of years ago I started on a whim,”...
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Can Conan O’Brien finally win Best Variety Series? These Experts say he’ll upset ‘Last Week Tonight’

Conan O’Brien took over NBC’s “Late Night” in 1993 — 28 years ago. But after almost three decades in late night he still hasn’t won the top Emmy for variety programs. This past June he ended his latest venture, TBS’s “Conan,” after 11 years on the air, and the television academy subsequently welcomed him back to the race for Best Variety Talk Series. Can he dethrone the five-time reigning champ “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”? Though O’Brien’s “Late Night” started in 1993, he wasn’t nominated for the top award until 2003, at which point the Jon Stewart extended universe started...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Brian McCann, a veteran Conan O'Brien late-night writer and star, will lead Jimmy Fallon's The Kids Tonight Show

McCann has been named head writer and executive producer of Fallon's Peacock offshoot of his NBC late-night talk show, hosted by four quick-witted kids, with kids in charge of everything. It will shoot in 30 Rock’s Studio 6A across the hallway from Fallon's own studio 6B. McCann was a staple of Conan O'Brien's Late Night, Tonight Show and Conan shows for 17 years, playing the Fedex Pope, Preparation H Raymond and The Guy with Bulletproof Legs. He has also worked on MTV’s Nikki & Sara Live, FX’s Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell and Netflix’s The Who Was Show. In 2020, McCann released a children's book, titled Wannabe Farms.
Celebritiesthecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend LIVE (in LA) 11/3

Sure, Conan O’Brien has stepped down from his late night talk show that he was hosting for decades, but that doesn’t mean that Conan O’Brien is anywhere near done with comedy. The Team Coco empire that he’s built over the last several years continues to grow these days and is still as alive and kicking it has ever been.
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Neal Conan

Neal Conan, who spent 36 years with NPR and 11 years as the host of the network’s “Talk of the Nation” died Tuesday in Hawaii of glioblastoma at the age of 71. Since joining NPR, Conan has served as Line Producer and Executive Producer of “All Things Considered” and from 1987-1988 he served as News Director for the network.
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

‘Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend’ Podcast Sets Live Recording At L.A.’s Wiltern Theater

EXCLUSIVE: Conan O’Brien is taking his award-winning podcast on the road. Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend will hold its first-ever live recording on November 3 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. O’Brien will be joined by his co-hosts Matt Gourley and Sona Movsesian along with special surprise guests for the event. Now in its fourth season, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend has featured comedy and cultural icons such as Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Bill Hader, Tina Fey, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama driving the podcast to reach over 250 million downloads and averaging more than 9 million downloads per month. Presale tickets will be available exclusively to Team Coco Newsletter subscribers from 10 AM PT Wednesday – 10 AM PT Thursday, August 19. There will also be a Live Nation Presale on Thursday, August 19 from 10 AM PT-10 PM PT with the General Onsale starting on Friday, August 20 at 10 AM PT. Recent honors include the Ambie Award for Best Comedy Podcast, the People’s Choice Webby Award for Best Host along with iHeart’s Best Overall Host – Male and Best Comedy Podcast Award.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

His new love is 21 years younger

Does Andra Day, 36, want to be his heart leaf? Actor Brad Pitt, 57, has butterflies in his stomach again!. He floats on cloud nine! Brad Pitt is apparently in love again. According to US media, he should Andra Day turned his head. After he is said to have raved about her from afar for some time, the Hollywood schnuckel finally got to know the singer and actress personally backstage at the Oscar ceremony at the end of April. Since then, Brad has supposedly been blown away by her.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ryan Reynolds Living In ‘Misery’ With Blake Lively?

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still suffering in marital misery? Last year, Gossip Cop confronted a report about the Green Lantern stars constantly fighting. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened. Ryan Reynolds’ Career Causing Jealousy?. Twelve months ago, New Idea had an exclusive scoop about...
Trouble Relationshipenstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

While the former 'American Idol' winner has yet to respond to the criticism, Matt Walsh sends out a series of sarcastic posts on Twitter addressing the backlash. AceShowbiz - Carrie Underwood recently sparked backlash on Twitter. After liking an anti-mask tweet and a video from conservative commentator Matt Walsh, the winner of "American Idol" season four found herself being labeled "embarrassing" by one of her critics.
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Jurnee Smollett Breaks Bad

For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. From the age of just 10 months old, Jurnee Smollett has built an illustrious acting career, appearing in projects that...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Barbra Streisand Says Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Was ‘The Wrong Idea’

Barbra Streisand may be changing her tune on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born.” The singer and actor, who starred in the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” said in a new interview about the 2018 remake, “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy