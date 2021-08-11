Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Qiagen, GT Molecular Partner to Offer Digital PCR Wastewater SARS-CoV-2 Detection

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 7 days ago

NEW YORK – Qiagen will collaborate with GT Molecular to offer SARS-CoV-2 wastewater detection assays on a digital PCR platform, the firms announced Tuesday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The "complete wastewater solution" will combine Qiagen's QIAcuity digital PCR instruments and sample preparation with SARS-CoV-2 assays from...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qiagen#Pcr#Gt Molecular Partner#Qiacuity#Wbe#The Us#Vp#Digital Pcr#Bio Rad Laboratories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Healthb3cnewswire.com

BD and CerTest Biotec Announce CE Mark for Molecular Test to Detect, Identify Certain SARS-CoV-2 Variants

VIASURE SARS-CoV-2 Variant Real Time PCR Detection Kit for BD MAX™ System Identifies and Differentiates Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351) and Gamma (P.1) Variants. ZARAGOZA, Spain and FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., August 06, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, and CerTest Biotec, today announced the CE mark for a molecular test that can detect and distinguish between the Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351) and Gamma (P.1) SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Innovative New Way To Detect the SARS-CoV-2 Alpha Variant in Wastewater

SMART researchers have developed an innovative method to detect and quantify the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant of concern via wastewater epidemiology. Researchers from the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) interdisciplinary research group at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, alongside collaborators from Biobot Analytics, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and MIT, have successfully developed an innovative, open-source molecular detection method that is able to detect and quantify the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant of SARS-CoV-2. The breakthrough paves the way for rapid, inexpensive surveillance of other SARS-CoV-2 variants in wastewater.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Biosensor permits ultra-fast and cheap detection of SARS-CoV-2

The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have stimulated innovation on several fronts. One is the development of low-cost methods of clinical diagnosis. Genosensors are a case in point. Based on nucleic acids that detect simple complementary DNA or RNA sequences, genosensors are biosensors that make possible mass testing for immediate and sensitive testing of genetic material.
Science360dx.com

DiaCarta Molecular Test for SARS-CoV-2, Variants Obtains CE Mark

NEW YORK ─ Liquid biopsy test developer DiaCarta said Thursday it has obtained the CE mark for its QuantiVirus SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detection Test, enabling its use in the European Union and other regions that accept the designation. This test screens for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and identifies and differentiates between mutating...
Public HealthGenomeWeb

SpeeDx Gets Regulatory Approval in Australia for COVID-19 Molecular Test Kit

NEW YORK – SpeeDx announced Thursday it has received clearance from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration for a SARS-CoV-2 assay. The PlexPCR SARS-CoV-2 test is a two-gene, single-well assay designed in consultation with a database of more than 1 million sequences in order to ensure it detects all current circulating variants, the Sydney-based firm said in a statement.
IndustryGenomeWeb

Co-Diagnostics Q2 Revenues up 14 Percent on SARS-CoV-2 Test Sales

NEW YORK — Co-Diagnostics on Thursday after the close of the market posted a 14 percent year-over-year increase in second quarter revenues on continued demand for its Logix Smart COVID-19 test. For the three-month period ended June 30, Co-Diagnostics' revenues climbed to $27.4 million from $24.0 million in the same...
Financial ReportsGenomeWeb

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Q2 Revenues up 5 Percent as Pandemic Pressures Ease

NEW YORK— HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported after the close of the market on Thursday that its second quarter revenues bumped up about 5 percent year over year. For the three months ended June 30, the Tucson, Arizona-based firm reported revenues of $2.1 million compared to $2.0 million in the same period of 2020, and matching the consensus Wall Street estimate.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

Clarified Precision Medicine Acquires Molecular Diagnostics Firm Interpares Biomedicine

NEW YORK – Clarified Precision Medicine on Friday said that it has completed its acquisition of molecular diagnostics firm Interpares Biomedicine. The acquisition brings Interpares' genetic sequencing test, OncoGuardian, into Clarified's pipeline of precision medicine diagnostics. Based on patients' DNA sequencing results, OncoGuardian — which Interpares initially licensed from the Moffitt Cancer Center — is designed to determine patients' likelihood of experiencing extreme toxicities during checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy.
Sciencerdworldonline.com

Wastewater testing labs can detect SARS-CoV-2 in less than four hours

Wastewater testing gained widespread popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 shed viral particles in their feces, even before they show symptoms. As a result, the levels of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater reflect the trends in infection rates in a given community. Collected consistently, this data can predict major outbreaks as much as seven days earlier than clinical tests.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Integral Molecular's Extensive Collection Of SARS-CoV-2 Reporter Virus Variants Supports The Clinical Development Of Vaccines And MAbs Against Coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To aid in the clinical development of new vaccines and monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) effective against emerging and highly infectious coronavirus variants, Integral Molecular has produced the most extensive catalog of SARS-CoV-2 pseudotyped reporter virus particles (RVPs), currently over 65 variants, which enables neutralizing antibodies or serum to be assessed in accordance with recent FDA guidances.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

Twist Bioscience, SomaLogic Partner on Antibodies, Target Discovery

NEW YORK – Twist Bioscience and SomaLogic announced on Wednesday a partnership to discover novel therapeutic targets and antibodies. Under the terms of the agreement, Twist plans to identify antibodies against targets coming out of SomaLogic's SomaScan proteomics platform. Financial and other details of the partnership were not disclosed. "Having...
Public Healthbiospace.com

Diagnostic Face Mask Detects SARS-CoV-2 Quickly, with PCR-Like Accuracy

The wFDCF face mask can be integrated into any standard face mask. (Wyss Institute at Harvard University) A facemask with sensors to detect SARS-CoV-2 is about to be commercialized by researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University. The prototype offers PCR-like precision without a power source, and is stable at room temperature for many months.
New York City, NYGenomeWeb

BioReference Labs Acquires US Ariosa Lab NIPT Business From Roche

NEW YORK – Opko subsidiary BioReference Laboratories announced on Monday that it has acquired the US Ariosa centralized lab prenatal testing business from Roche. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ariosa's noninvasive prenatal screening test, the Harmony Prenatal Test, has been performed in more than 1.5...
Softwareaithority.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Collaborates With ChromSword To Deliver Rapid Automated HPLC And UHPLC Method Development System

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and ChromSword, a provider of innovative software products, have collaborated to launch an automated high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) method development system that enables chromatographers to deliver robust and validated methods in less time and with higher confidence.
ScienceScience Now

Effect of natural mutations of SARS-CoV-2 on spike structure, conformation, and antigenicity

As battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic continue, attention is focused on emerging variants of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus that have been deemed variants of concern because they are resistant to antibodies elicited by infection or vaccination or they increase transmissibility or disease severity. Three papers used functional and structural studies to explore how mutations in the viral spike protein affect its ability to infect host cells and to evade host immunity. Gobeil et al. looked at a variant spike protein involved in transmission between minks and humans, as well as the B1.1.7 (alpha), B.1.351 (beta), and P1 (gamma) spike variants; Cai et al. focused on the alpha and beta variants; and McCallum et al. discuss the properties of the spike protein from the B1.1.427/B.1.429 (epsilon) variant. Together, these papers show a balance among mutations that enhance stability, those that increase binding to the human receptor ACE2, and those that confer resistance to neutralizing antibodies.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

Tempus Submits PMA Application for Tumor Profiling Assay to FDA

NEW YORK – Tempus said on Tuesday that it has submitted a premarket approval application for its next-generation sequencing-based xT-Onco tumor profiling assay to the US Food and Drug Administration. The firm has submitted companion diagnostic claims, tumor profiling claims, and microsatellite instability status, using DNA isolated from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded...

Comments / 0

Community Policy