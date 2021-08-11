Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

(Taylor Moore Arkansas Golfer) Golfer Taylor Moore set to depart Arkansas for upcoming PGA Tour

thedallasnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Health Championship victory sees Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore earn his first PGA Tour card for the 2021-2022 season. Following an impressive Korn Ferry Tour win at the Memorial Health Championship, University of Arkansas graduate and pro golfer Taylor Moore is now headed for even greater things. Securing his first-ever PGA Tour card, as a result, Moore's sights are firmly set on continued success as he strives to become recognized as one of the world's top golfers.

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Pga Tour#Korn Ferry Tour#Oga#Junior Golf Tour#Kickingbird Golf Club#Oklahoma Golf Association#Menafn#Content Marketing#Ips#Pr Wirein
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy