Rocket League adds leaving penalties to the casual playlist, frustrating some players
Rocket League's latest update added penalties for leaving casual matches early, and the change isn't sitting well with some players. The patch notes for update 2.01 outline the goals for this change, namely improving "the average match quality in casual playlists." You won't be penalized for leaving one game (each day), but you'll receive escalating timeouts for dipping out multiple times. After leaving your second match in a day, for instance, you'll be banned from matchmaking for five minutes. This scales up to a two-hour ban after leaving seven matches or more in one day. Your ban level will be reduced by one every 12 hours.www.gamesradar.com
