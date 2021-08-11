Rocket League adds leaving penalties to the casual playlist, frustrating some players

Rocket League Season 4 is set to begin later this week, and developer Psyonix has revealed new information on what fans can expect to see! On August 11th, the game will add a new arena, a new Rocket Pass, new LTMs, and more. This season, Psyonix seems to be going with an old west theme, and the new Deadeye Canyon Arena is a perfect match. Of course, the Outlaw car that comes with this season's Rocket Pass is even more fitting, and it's accompanied by more than 70 tiers of loot, alongside the usual XP boost, and Weekly and Season Challenges.