Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Rocket League adds leaving penalties to the casual playlist, frustrating some players

By Austin Wood
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rocket League's latest update added penalties for leaving casual matches early, and the change isn't sitting well with some players. The patch notes for update 2.01 outline the goals for this change, namely improving "the average match quality in casual playlists." You won't be penalized for leaving one game (each day), but you'll receive escalating timeouts for dipping out multiple times. After leaving your second match in a day, for instance, you'll be banned from matchmaking for five minutes. This scales up to a two-hour ban after leaving seven matches or more in one day. Your ban level will be reduced by one every 12 hours.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playlists#Casual Games#Rocket League#The Rocket League#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Rocket League: Creator’s Garage to Debut Tomorrow

Psyonix Studios revealed today, on Rocket League‘s official site, that a new series of bundles called Creator’s Garage, which will feature a series of thematic items, will be added to the game. According to the post, Creator’s Garage will feature a ”unique collections of existing Rocket League items gathered and...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Rocket League Introduces the New Auriga Series

Season 3 of Rocket League is almost over, but that doesn’t mean that nothing new is coming. A new Item Series has been released and this is the Auriga Series, which appears as Blueprints. Leading the Auriga Series is none other than the Dingo. The best way to describe this...
Video Gamesesportznetwork.com

Rocket League Season 4 adds 2v2 Tournaments

With its third season ending in a couple of days, Rocket League is in for a big Season 4 update. This means new competitive content, mainly 2v2 tournaments and Extra Mode events. Since the game became free-to-play, Rocket League focused on bettering the experience for casual players. However, it does...
Video GamesComicBook

Rocket League Reveals New Season 4 Details

Rocket League Season 4 is set to begin later this week, and developer Psyonix has revealed new information on what fans can expect to see! On August 11th, the game will add a new arena, a new Rocket Pass, new LTMs, and more. This season, Psyonix seems to be going with an old west theme, and the new Deadeye Canyon Arena is a perfect match. Of course, the Outlaw car that comes with this season's Rocket Pass is even more fitting, and it's accompanied by more than 70 tiers of loot, alongside the usual XP boost, and Weekly and Season Challenges.
Gamblingtopbettingesports.com

How to Bet on Rocket League

When it comes to online betting there are plenty of options to choose from. You have a literal slew of websites that will offer you the ability to bet on any event whatsoever, even if you’re looking to bet on an online game such as Rocket League for example. Why...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Rocket League Update 2.01 Patch Notes

Update 2.01 has arrived for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Psyonix has now released a brand new update for Rocket League today on August 10th. The update should now be rolling out for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

The start Rocket League Season 4 is getting close

LATEST - Outlaw On Rocket Pass Premium. Rocket League is bringing a highly-anticipated update on the latest car, Outlaw which you can get via the Rocket Pass Premium. It will also include 70 tiers of loot!. These include: No-Name Topper, Tanker Wheels, Amikoo Decal, and Lava Boost. Rocket League Season...
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Rocket League Season 4 launches across platforms

Rocket League Season 4 launched across gaming platforms on Wednesday. The new season features the Outlaw car, Deadeye Canyon Arena and Limited Time Modes. Competitive Tournaments have been expanded along with the addition of 2v2 and Extra Mode Tournaments. The new 2v2 tournaments will function the same as 3v3 tournaments,...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Inamorata Rocket League: Everything You Need to Know

The Inamorata Goal Explosion released last Tuesday, Aug. 3, as a part of Rocket League's newest item series: the Auriga Series. Here's everything players need to know about the bubbly new explosion. Similar to other items in the Auriga Series, players can unlock the Dingo via two methods: the item...
Video GamesComicBook

Rocket League Players Divided Over New Update

A new Rocket League update -- update V2.01 -- is live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and it has players divided. As the patch notes below detail, the update makes a variety of changes and improvements, in addition to adding new content. Of course, players don't have any problems with the latter, but many do have issues with some of the aforementioned changes. In fact, it seems a majority of players aren't a fan of the update, or at least that's what the replies to the tweet announcing the update is live suggest.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Rocket League Season 4 Rewards, Rocket Pass and challenges

Rocket League Season 4 is finally here, after tonnes of anticipation and even more rumours. With that comes new patch notes, tournaments and a rocket pass. Here's what you should know about your Rocket League rewards and how to get a hold of them. Jump To. Rocket League Season 4...
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Vroom! Is Fall Guys Meets Rocket League

If you yerned for your youth and wanted to take a trip back to simpler times when you had no responsibilities, Vroom! which is being developed by Adam Bernath, looks to portal you there. The game involves toy cars driving around a messy room and competing for glory both solo and as a team.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Rocket League Sideswipe first impressions - "A pocket rocket?"

We are a bit late, but today we will be taking a deep dive into Rocket League Sideswipe. Psyonix will be launching the game at the end of this year, and since I got to play the alpha test version of the game, which released a few months ago, here are my Rocket League Sideswipe first impressions.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

5 Rarest Goal Explosions in Rocket League

Rocket League has an abundance of awesome goal explosions, but that doesn't stop the dedicated players from hunting for the rarest ones. The following list will showcase the five rarest goal explosions in Rocket League. This list will not include any seasonal nor tournament reward goal explosions, instead, it will...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Best Video Settings for Rocket League

The right or wrong video settings can make or break your gameplay in most games and Rocket League is no different. While there's countless lists of the best camera settings to use, many overlook the "video" settings tab which can arguably have just as big of an influence to gameplay. Camera settings have been covered in the past, check out our article on the best Rocket League camera settings here.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Rocket League Update Adds PS5 Upgrades And Ratchet and Clank Cosmetics For Free, Dropping Tomorrow

Psyonix’s incredibly popular Rocket League is recieving a new update that will enhance the experience for those on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with enhanced visuals and framerates, and Ratchet and Clank themed cosmetic items will also be made available to players on the PlayStation platforms exclusively. The update drops tomorrow, and interested fans should definitely check it out.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Ratchet & Clank Joins Rocket League for the 4th Season

Rocket League's next season starts this August 18th and Insomniac Games' Ratchet and Clank is joining in the fun. With a new bundle that includes Ratchet & Clank Punk Decal for Octane, Negatron Collider Boost, Clank Balloon Topper, and the Ratchet Balloon Topper. According to a blog post:. Jeremy Dunham,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy