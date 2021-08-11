Tennessee Man with Knife, Shot and Killed by Police. Investigation Underway.
Tennessee State News by Ross Madison
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are looking into an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead.
Police in Nashville shot and killed a man with a knife who allegedly charged at them.
K-9 officer approached a car parked near a store and saw the man in the car holding a knife. In response, the officer backed up and called for assistance.
Officers engaged with the man. The man, reportedly, then charged toward officers, causing them to fire.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Details regarding the individuals involved have not been released by authorities.
Should police shoot suspects with knives? What do you think?
