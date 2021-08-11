Tennessee Man with Knife, Shot and Killed by Police. Investigation Underway.

Tennessee Man Killed by Police

Tennessee State News by Ross Madison

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are looking into an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead.

Police in Nashville shot and killed a man with a knife who allegedly charged at them.

K-9 officer approached a car parked near a store and saw the man in the car holding a knife. In response, the officer backed up and called for assistance.

Officers engaged with the man. The man, reportedly, then charged toward officers, causing them to fire.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Details regarding the individuals involved have not been released by authorities.

Should police shoot suspects with knives? What do you think?