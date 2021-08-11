42% of remote workers think their co-workers and bosses are high during the workday

• 15% of remote workers said they’ve worked under the influence of marijuana during the pandemic.

• Many workers claim that their bosses or co-workers have been high during meetings.

• Even in states where recreational use is legal, workers should know that smoking on the job could cost you your job.

Remote workers aren’t the only ones getting high on the job — some suspect their bosses are, too.

A new study of work habits during the COVID-19 pandemic found that 42% of remote workers have suspected their bosses or co-workers of being stoned during the workday, and more than a third say they thought their bosses or co-workers were high on virtual work calls.

The research, conducted by online cannabis resource American Marijuana, interviewed more than 1,000 remote employees about their views on substance use in the virtual workplace.

As states continue to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, it seems that employees are starting to take advantage of the loosened guidelines despite the implications it could have for their employment.

Who’s getting high at home

With in-person attendance not needed, workers are taking advantage of being at home and getting high on the job.

Fifteen percent of remote employees said they’ve worked under the influence of marijuana during the pandemic. More women are getting high compared to men. From a generational outlook, more millennials and Gen Z professionals are toking up at home, but 37% of workers in their 30s are, too.

While the study doesn’t cover which specific workers are getting stoned from home, it found that 45% of white-collar respondents claimed they have worked under the influence, which seems especially significant considering 35% of workers said their companies do not allow workers to use marijuana while at work.

While the majority of remote employees claimed their rendezvous with weed at work was a one-off occurrence, nearly a quarter (23%) said they get high at least once per day during the workweek, with 42% toking up on breaks.

Why workers are getting high

The pandemic has been taking a toll on just about everyone — and workers have several reasons for getting high.

A majority (60%) said that getting high helped relieve stress; 53% said it helped decrease anxiety. But more than half said weed has helped them find creativity and increase productivity; 30% said it increased confidence at work.

“These findings may challenge previous biases in the workplace and open up future discussions about the pros and cons of allowing employees to consume marijuana.” said an author from the study.

While the workforce might be light-years away from embracing weed at work, the increase in creativity and productivity goes against the stigma that weed often carries, as it has been said to decrease motivation and cause a calming effect.

While weed use increased by nearly 50% since the pandemic began, remote workers should know that smoking can still cost you your job even if you’re at home. And even if recreational use is legal where you live, you should act like you’re actually in the office.

“Employers may still prohibit marijuana use or possession during work hours, on employer premises and while using an employer’s equipment or other property,” according to this analysis by Littler Mendelson, a law firm in New York.