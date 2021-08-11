HI-DESERT NATURE MUSEUM HOSTING ZOOM LECTURE ON SONORAN PRONGHORN

The Desert Lecture Collaborative, in association with the Hi-Desert Nature Museum and the Morongo Basin Historical Society, is hosting a Zoom lecture on the Sonoran Pronghorn, also known as “Ghost of the Desert.” Hosted by California zoologist Phil Parker, the lecture will introduce listeners to the Sonoran Pronghorn and the plan to welcome them back to their ancestral home in the deserts of southeastern California. The lecture will be held tomorrow (August 12) at 1 p.m. via Zoom. To register, visit the link below.