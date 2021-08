The past year has seen a sea change in the way many of us saw Chris Meloni. I can’t remember a time when anyone disliked the Law & Order: SVU star, but when did we start to, you know, really, really love him? When did his backside become one of the most talked about celebrities on the internet? When, in short, did he become everyone’s “zaddy”? He’d like to know, too. Especially since Meloni just learned he’s a zaddy and responded in the most perfect way possible.