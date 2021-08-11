MercyOne will require all of its medical staff and colleagues to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, people who can’t get vaccinated for medical reasons or religious beliefs must apply for an exemption.

The health officials have reported that more than 100 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. are requiring their employees to get vaccinated.

MercyOne is encouraging everyone who is eligible and able to get vaccinated.

Bob Ritz, MercyOne CEO, said:

“As a faith-based health ministry, we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable. Our patients and their families expect us to provide a safe environment for their care, and that includes being vaccinated.”