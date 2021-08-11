Google Assistant has a morning routine for schoolchildren

While things may not still be back to “normal”, life goes on and that includes going back to school for a lot of kids in the next few weeks. Whether they will be in face-to-face sessions or still on hybrid learning, Google is now bringing new tools, or rather, updated tools on its Assistant and Search platforms. This includes improved features and access on Family Bell, new Harry Potter universe and also more diverse books that Assistant can read to kids, and a new tool on Search to help kids learn chemistry.