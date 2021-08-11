Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Ivy Tech Names Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson Next Chancellor

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE – Ivy Tech Community College has named Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson as its next chancellor for the Fort Wayne service area-, effective August 16, 2021. Current chancellor Dr. Jerrilee K. Mosier announced her retirement after serving 11 years with the College. The Fort Wayne chancellor position will include oversight and leadership of the College’s second-largest service area, including the eleven counties of Northeast Indiana: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley.

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Education
City
Lagrange, IN
City
Wabash, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
City
Huntington, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Tech#The Ivy#Retirement#Tech Community College#Financial Aid#Ethnic Student Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden says 'chaos' was unavoidable following Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Wednesday said the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan could not have been handled in a way that didn't lead to “chaos ensuing” in his first interview since the Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul. “No, I don’t think it could have been handled...
NBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights as the United States struggled to bring order to the continuing chaos at the Kabul airport. President Joe Biden and his...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy