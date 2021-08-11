Ivy Tech Names Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson Next Chancellor
FORT WAYNE – Ivy Tech Community College has named Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson as its next chancellor for the Fort Wayne service area-, effective August 16, 2021. Current chancellor Dr. Jerrilee K. Mosier announced her retirement after serving 11 years with the College. The Fort Wayne chancellor position will include oversight and leadership of the College’s second-largest service area, including the eleven counties of Northeast Indiana: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley.www.inkfreenews.com
