ALERT DAY: High heat expected Wednesday with increased chance for severe weather

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 235 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sugarloaf Mountain, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fountain Hills, Round Valley, Ballantine Trailhead, Sugarloaf Mountain, Goldfield Ranch, Four Peaks, Rio Verde, Tonto Basin and Fort McDowell. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 190 and 215. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
