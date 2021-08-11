Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Fake vaccine cards prompt growing alarm from officials

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith many universities and colleges requiring their students to be vaccinated, there are growing reports that some students may be trying to game the system with phony vaccine cards being sold online. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for In Depth TODAY.Aug. 11, 2021.

Legal consequences for fake vaccine cards

There is a growing demand for fake vaccine cards among college students, according to the Associated Press. Services are popping up all over social media, some offering fake documents for as low as $25. Back in the springtime, the FBI did put out a warning about falsifying information. But how far do penalties go? Legal analyst Casey Garrett discusses this.
More than 3,000 fake vaccine cards from China seized by customs

(CBS NEWS) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized fake vaccine cards shipped from China to Tennessee last week. The shipment was disguised as paper greeting cards and upon reading the description in the shipment manifest, customs and border patrol officers “already knew what it was,” the agency said in a statement.
Fox News told employees to report vaccination status

On his Fox News show Wednesday evening, Sean Hannity said the Covid-19 vaccine is "not protecting many people" while interviewing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Just a day earlier, the producers of that segment were required by the day’s end to upload their vaccination status to the company's internal system. As...
Booster shots may make virus ‘less transmissible,’ CDC director says

Joining TODAY to comment on vaccine booster shots coming in September, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, says they’ve seen evidence “that the vaccine is starting to wane in its effectiveness against infection. It’s still holding up relatively well against severe disease and hospitalization, but we’ve also seen that we actually need more protection against the delta virus.” She says they are “hopeful” that boosters “might also decrease the level of virus that you have and make it less transmissible.” Regarding whether boosters more will be required in the future, she says, “I don’t think it’s a given that we will be doing this continuously.”Aug. 19, 2021.
I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
People stunned as man hospitalised with Covid tells TV crew he still won’t get vaccine

An unvaccinated Louisiana man who was hospitalised after contracting the Covid-19 virus and developed a severe case of pneumonia said that he still will not get the vaccine.Scott Roe was interviewed by CBS News is David Begnaud as he sat in his hospital bed at our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.This week alone, the state's health department reported the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since late February.“Here I am recovering, getting out of here finally tomorrow," Roe said.But when it comes to getting the vaccination, he matter-of-factly said "no.""Why not?" Asked Begnaud."Because there [are] too...
An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.
The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.

