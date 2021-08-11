Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa man faces a list of charges after a chase with speeds at more than 100 miles per hour

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 8 days ago
Linn County, IOWA – According to the police officials, his name is Jonathan Soucie and he faces multiple charges: attempting to elude, reckless driving, hit and run, and driving while suspended.

This unfortunate incident occurred right after 11 a.m. Tuesday. The 42-year-old man passed the deputy, going more than 100 miles per hour, prompting a pursuit.

The chase ended in the 2400 block of Pleasant View Drive. The suspect hit mail boxes, rock landscaping and came to a stop.

He suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

This incident is under investigation. This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
The Davenport Journal is Davenport's leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

