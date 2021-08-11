Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are now official, feature ANC, a sleek design and cool new colors
Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Buds2 in addition to the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 and the Galaxy Watch4 series today at its Unpacked event. Samsung says that the Galaxy Buds2 are the smallest and lightest earbuds they have made so far. The earbuds themselves weigh just 5g and the weight of the charging case is 41.2g. Unlike their predecessor, they do not have a bean-shaped design and look really sleek. The new olive and lavender colors are visually appealing and the colored charging case also compliments the overall feel and design of the earbuds.www.neowin.net
