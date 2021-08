SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane NAACP is hosting a back to school community fair on Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MLK Center. At the fair, free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts will be offered. To pre-register for a backpack with supplies, click here. There will also be a vaccination clinic, a petting zoo, music, food and lots of giveaways.