WILTON — Support an Eastern Iowa small town volunteer fire and first responder service — the Wilton Fire Department — by taking a ride in a 1930s train car pulled by a real steam engine on Sunday, Aug, 22. Tickets are selling quickly, so the Wilton Firefighters encourage everyone to visit bit.ly/WiltonTrain2021 for details on how to reserve your tickets; while you are there, follow their Facebook page @WiltonFireEMS. Alternatively, you may call (563) 260-1188 for more information. Adults (ages 11+) are $20/ticket and children (ages 3 to 10) are $10/ticket. Infants (2 and under) are free on lap and do not require tickets.