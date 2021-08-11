Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT/400 PM CDT/ for north central and northwestern Indiana...and southwestern Michigan. Target Area: Berrien Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Elkhart, St. Joseph, northern Pulaski, northwestern Fulton, northwestern Kosciusko, Starke, Marshall, La Porte and south central Berrien Counties through 1230 PM EDT/1130 AM CDT/ At 1159 AM EDT/1059 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near La Porte to near Plymouth to near Rochester. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Plymouth and Argos around 1205 PM EDT. Bremen and Bourbon around 1215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include New Carlisle, South Bend, Warsaw, Nappanee, Winona Lake, Buchanan and Roseland. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 38 and 79. Interstate 94 in Indiana between mile markers 33 and 45. Interstate 94 in Michigan between mile markers 0 and 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH