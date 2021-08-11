Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

Gov. DeSantis should test his COVID theories by spending a couple weeks inside a school | Column

By Daniel Ruth
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
People who oppose mandatory masks in schools protest at the Broward County School District headquarters in Fort Lauderdale in May.

Let’s say your house is on fire. At the moment the crisis is limited to a small section of the garage and all you need to do to avert total disaster is call the fire department to douse the flames.

Alas, there is a problem. The governor and the state legislature has ruled municipalities are forbidden from using water (especially if it is fluoridated) to put out fires, because it is a liberal, socialist assault on liberty and freedom.

Hah, you say and yet hah again. No Republican governor and/or a Republican legislature made up of fawning, obsequious toadies doing the bidding of the Great Pumpkin of Mar-A-Lago would ever do something so insanely stupid.

Ah, but this is Florida the Home of the Knave, where ham-handed bumptiousness knows no bounds. Oh and by the way, don’t even think about voting. No good ever comes from it.

But we digress.

Florida keeps setting new one-day records for COVID-19 infections, recently topping more than 20,000 cases. Indeed Florida is responsible for about 20 percent all new COVID cases nationwide. Or put another way. According the Agency for Health Care Administration, nearly 84 percent of the state’s hospital beds are currently occupied, with 86 percent of that number being used to treat COVID infections. Ahem, do you think we have a problem here?

Now back here on earth, if you had a situation where thousands of people were winding up in the hospital after contracting an incredibly contagious disease that can kill them, it might be prudent for local governments hardest hit by the emerging pandemic to impose some simple common sense public safety measures like requiring people entering public buildings like schools and government offices to at least wear a mask.

Really, how hard it this? How extreme is this?

But up in Tallahassee, local government officials have been legally constrained from implementing new restrictions targeted to combating the spread of a horrific viral strain of COVID-19, the delta virus.

So much for the hypocritical Republican mantra of respecting home rule.

It would be tempting to regard the “ignore all those people gasping for breath, forget all those last rites, pay no attention to all those body bags, nothing to see here” Tallahassee attitude as simply an extreme Fox News/Newsmax/One America News disconnect from reality. After all it is a bit scary that Tucker Carlson seems to hold more sway over the health of millions of Americans than that group of radical, elitist show-offs, otherwise known as doctors.

Rather it seems the assault on science goes deeper than merely a massive trench of civic illiteracy running rampant through at least half the country. There is a cruelty to the misinformation campaigns, a vexing effort on the part of politically ambitious pols like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to exploit the unfounded fears of the ill-informed even at the expense of their well-being.

What might we call this? The ultimately perverse voter suppression scam?

DeSantis has justified an executive order banning local governments from issuing vaccination mandates and requiring the wearing of masks by citing a Brown University study that found no correlation between masks and infections rates. But the Brown study was conducted before the arrival of the virulent delta variant.

The governor added he has young children and that he and his wife had no intention of “doing the mask thing.”

Okay. Fair enough. We could probably put this whole issue to rest if the governor and his family were willing to engage in a simple experiment.

The school year is about to start. Since DeSantis seems to have such an aversion to modest public safety measures to protect against contracting COVID, would he and his family be willing to spend the first week or so of the school year embedded with the Hillsborough, Broward or Miami-Dade school systems — eight to 10 hours a day, every day — mingling maskless with students, faculty and staff?

Perhaps state Education Commission Richard Corcoran (and his family) could join the governor and his brood. What fun! What could possibly go wrong?

Seems like a simple enough way to prove the governor right and boost his man-of-the-people bona fides.

In the end, to paraphrase Franklin Roosevelt, DeSantis would have nothing to fear, but reality itself.

Comments / 7

Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida board rebukes schools’ mask rules. Districts don’t back down.

School districts’ fight against the state government over mask mandates intensified on Tuesday. As the State Board of Education prepared to penalize two districts over their refusal to include a parent opt out in their mask requirements, one southwest Florida school board signaled its plans to hold a special session to follow suit. Even with the State Board’s findings, both of the affected boards decided to hold the line regardless of the consequences. The battle continues today, with the Hillsborough and Miami-Dade districts prepared to weigh in. Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

More Florida school districts look to stricter mask rules

Coronavirus cases and quarantines continue to rapidly rise in Florida schools, prompting school and district leaders to reconsider their rules on mask usage and other health protocols. Some of the state’s biggest systems chimed in Monday. State officials are pushing back against the most restrictive actions, with the State Board of Education set to hold an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. today to deal with two of them. Lawyers for the state also filed arguments in court saying challenges to the governor’s authority are misplaced. Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

E-commerce company challenges Florida pot restriction

TALLAHASSEE — E-commerce company Leafly has carved out a niche as one of the nation’s leading shopping sites for all things cannabis. Leafly and similar websites allow visitors to peruse the stock available at medical marijuana dispensaries, place orders online and pick up and pay for the goods at local storefronts.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida tax revenues get $2.6 billion boost

TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers will have an additional $2.6 billion to play with in general revenue taxes, along with nearly $6 billion in unspent federal coronavirus stimulus money, as they begin to piece together an election-year budget. While acknowledging uncertainty about the effects of the delta variant of the coronavirus...
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Red Tide is here, and it’ll be here again. What have lawmakers done to help?

After being walloped in 2018 by a persistent Red Tide bloom that devastated Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa Bay legislators drafted a plan. The state Legislature put up $3 million a year into a joint program between Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for six years to study Red Tide: how to prevent it, how to control it and how to mitigate it when, inevitably, it comes again.
EnvironmentPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Climate change will make heat even deadlier for outdoor workers, study says

Climate change is expected to quadruple outdoor workers’ exposure to dangerous heat across the county from now through 2065, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. That could jeopardize the health of millions of workers and put more than $55 billion of their earnings at risk annually if global warming emissions continue without additional protections, scientists say in the new report released Tuesday.
SocietyPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Census data show us that no racial tantrum can last forever | Column

Chris Rock described it as a kind of temper tantrum. This was in 2011. “When I see the tea party and all this stuff,” the comedian told Esquire, “it actually feels like racism’s almost over.” He likened the tea party — with its street theatrics, overwrought histrionics and overt panic at the idea of living under a Black president — to little kids throwing one last hissy fit at bedtime. “They’re going crazy. They’re insane. You want to get rid of them — and the next thing you know, they’re f---ing knocked out. And that’s what’s going on in the country right now.”
PoliticsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Use infrastructure money to fix Tampa Bay’s faulty sewage pips | Letters

The Tampa Bay Times reporters that more that 600,000 gallons of reuse water gushed into Lake Maggiore recently. At least that’s less than the 640,000 gallons of reuse water that poured into Lake Maggiore in April of 2019, as per the state pollution report. This summer our local water bodies also suffered over 57,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Tampa Bay via storm water drains, and 3,500 gallons of sewage into Smack’s Bayou. Perhaps infrastructure funding should go straight to wastewater management departments to proactively repair aging pipes and equipment, you think?
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Publix offers third COVID vaccine shot for the immunocompromised

Tampa Bay’s Publix supermarkets are now offering a free third dose of the Moderna coronavirus shot to vaccinated patients who are eligible to receive it. The additional vaccination shot is for now only available to the immunocompromised who are eligible under federal guidelines and have received the two-dose vaccines. They can make an appointment or walk into the Publix pharmacy near them pending availability, the company announced Tuesday.

