American Crime Story - Episode 3.01 - Exiles - Press Release

CNN mid-morning anchor Poppy Harlow is going to take a hiatus from working on her program to tend to a legal matter: studying the law at Yale University. Harlow, who has been with CNN since 2008, will be pursuing Yale Law School’s one-year Master of Studies in Law, a program aimed at people who are not attorneys but want to become more familiar with legal studies and apply knowledge of the law to the work they do. The degree is open to journalists. Linda Greenhouse, the longtime New York Times reporter who covered the Supreme Court for many years, attended the program. Harlow’s last regular day on air for now will be August 20.