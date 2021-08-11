Cancel
American Crime Story - Episode 3.01 - Exiles - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the death of her boss, White House staffer Linda Tripp is moved to The Pentagon where she meets Monica Lewinsky. Paula Jones decides to sue The President for sexual harassment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Paula Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exiles#Pentagon
