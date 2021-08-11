Cancel
Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead MTV VMA nominations. See the full list of nominees

By Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
A high-profile cameo in “Popstar” and his own No. 1 hit “Peaches” launched Justin Bieber to the top of the nominations list for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Bieber leads the lineup with seven nominations, including artist of the year and video of the year for “Popstar,” his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake.

Nipping at Bieber’s tally is Megan Thee Stallion with six nods, also including one for  artist of the year. The majority of the rapper’s nominations are for “WAP,” her saucy pairing with Cardi B; the duo’s performance of the song on the Grammy Awards in March courted both controversy and praise for its raunchy display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0tM3_0bOXWfnu00
Megan Thee Stallion performs on day three of the Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Surprise: Justin Bieber drops unannounced EP "Freedom"

The VMAs will return to a live production from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 12. Last year, the show was originally scheduled to take place at the venue until rising COVID-19 cases forced producers to call an audible and stage some performances outdoors and some in front of a green screen.

With the current surge of the coronavirus causing more uncertainty, show officials will announce additional protocols closer to the event.

Following the leading nominations from Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are a slew of chart-toppers with five nods each – Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat , Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and breakthrough darling Olivia Rodrigo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2EyK_0bOXWfnu00
Billie Eilish reveals second album "Happier Than Ever" out July 30. Kelia AnneMacCluskey/ICON

Perennial favorite Taylor Swift will vie for four awards, including artist of the year and three for "Willow," while other familiar VMA artists – Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Ed Sheeran – scooped up three nominations each.

Review: Taylor Swift's "Evermore" is spellbinding

Fans can vote for their favorite artists in 14 gender-neutral categories, including video of the year, artist of the year and best collaboration, through Sept. 3 at vma.mtv.com . Voting for the best new artist award will continue into the live show.

Complete List if 2021 VMA nominees:

Video of the year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

Artist of the year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Song of the year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

Best new artist

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Push performance of the year

September 2020: Wallows – "Are You Bored Yet?"

October 2020: Ashnikko – "Daisy"

November 2020: SAINt JHN – "Gorgeous"

December 2020: 24kGoldn – "Coco"

January 2021: JC Stewart – "Break My Heart"

February 2021: Latto – "Sex Lies"

March 2021: Madison Beer – "Selfish"

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – "WITHOUT YOU"

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"

June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin"

July 2021: Fousheé – "my slime"

August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me”

Best collaboration

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

Best pop

Ariana Grande – “positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS – “Butter”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

Best hip-hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”

Best rock

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

The Killers – “My Own Soul's Warning”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

Best alternative

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots – “Shy Away”

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”

Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”

Karol G – “Bichota”

Maluma – “Hawái”

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

SZA – “Good Days”

Best K-pop

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

BTS – “Butter”

Monsta X – “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

Video for good

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”

Best direction

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift – “willow” Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best cinematography

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga – “911” Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde – “Solar Power” Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best art direction

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga – “911” Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” Art Direction by: Art Haynes

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best visual effects

Bella Poarch – “Build A B----” Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay – “Higher Power” Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals – “Tangerine” Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Visual Effects by: Mathematic

P!NK – “All I Know So Far” Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

Best choreography

Ariana Grande – “34+35” Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – “Butter” Choreography by: Son Sung Deuk With BHM performance directing team

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” Choreography by:Paul Roberts

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best editing

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” Editing by: Troy Charbonnet

BTS – “Butter” Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake – “What's Next” Editing by: Noah Kendal

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” Editing by: Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon “Peaches” Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa “Prisoner”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead MTV VMA nominations. See the full list of nominees

Comments / 0

